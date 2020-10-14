1/
Nancy J. Putz
1935 - 2020
West Bend - Born March 8, 1935 in Milwaukee, WI to Raymond and Sophie Schultz. Born to Eternal Life October 8, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Married the love of her life Bob Putz on July 6, 1979. Her and Bob loved to travel and their trips to Germany were the highlights of their journeys. They also had many friends and had a weekly card club which she thoroughly enjoyed. She was a wonderful Mother, a faithful home maker, an awesome seamstress. She loved to garden, cook and attend family gatherings. She was a faithful member of Oklahoma Avenue Lutheran Church. She absolutely adored dogs. Her face would light up when she came into contact with one. Preceded in death her husband Bob on January 17, 2013, her daughter Julie, her grandson Josh, her parents, two brothers, two sisters-in-law and her beloved dog Volfee. She is survived by her son David (Kathy) Bagrowski and granddaughter Emma of Madisonburg, PA, Grandaughter Sarah (Troy) Spatt, 2 great granddaughters Bella and Norah, sisters Linda and Karen, brothers Dennis and Richard, son-in-law Daniel, and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. We would like to extend a thank you to Cedar Community in West Bend for their loving care. A memorial service is set to follow at a future date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
