Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Fleischhacker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Jean "Mama" Fleischhacker

Notice Condolences Flowers

Nancy Jean "Mama" Fleischhacker Notice
Fleischhacker, Nancy Jean "Mama" (Nee Ullstrup) Passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at the age of 75. Loving wife of Curtis Fleischhacker for 51 years. Beloved mother of Michael Fleischhacker. Dear grandma of Dakota and Rayne. Sister-in-law of Mary Fleischhacker. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Eleanore Ullstrup; her sister Carol Meyer; her nieces Carol Moczynski and Linda Kroedk; and her brother-in-law Richard Fleischhacker. Also loved by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other family, church members, and friends. Memorial visitation at CENTENNIAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3558 S. 24th St., Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 2 to 4 PM. Memorial Service 4 PM. Inurnment Arlington Park Cemetery, Monday 3 PM. Please meet inside the cemetery gates at 2:45 PM. If desired, memorials to Centennial Lutheran Church in Nancy's memory are appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now