Fleischhacker, Nancy Jean "Mama" (Nee Ullstrup) Passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at the age of 75. Loving wife of Curtis Fleischhacker for 51 years. Beloved mother of Michael Fleischhacker. Dear grandma of Dakota and Rayne. Sister-in-law of Mary Fleischhacker. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Eleanore Ullstrup; her sister Carol Meyer; her nieces Carol Moczynski and Linda Kroedk; and her brother-in-law Richard Fleischhacker. Also loved by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other family, church members, and friends. Memorial visitation at CENTENNIAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3558 S. 24th St., Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 2 to 4 PM. Memorial Service 4 PM. Inurnment Arlington Park Cemetery, Monday 3 PM. Please meet inside the cemetery gates at 2:45 PM. If desired, memorials to Centennial Lutheran Church in Nancy's memory are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019