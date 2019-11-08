Resources
Nancy Jean Majewski

Nancy Jean Majewski Notice
Nancy Jean Majewski

On Wednesday November 6th, 2019, Nancy Jean Majewski passed away at the age of 63. In her final hours she was comforted by close friends and her family. Her children were by her side as she passed in the loving arms of her husband.

Daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother, nana and above most a wonderful spirit. A modest woman of elegant taste, she taught us all about the simple things in life and the power and love of a hug. Those who were lucky to be part of her wonderful life will miss those hugs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas and Virginia Shouldice, and survived by her husband Anthony Majewski, her 3 children Matthew (Dawn), Laura, Mark (Susan), her sisters Debbie and Judi, and nana of young Helen.

A private ceremony will be held on Monday, November 11th followed by an interment ceremony at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, Wisconsin.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019
