Nancy Jeanne Van Horn
Reeseville - Passed away at the age of 88 on January 4th 2020, at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. She is survived by four children, Mark Thomas Luebke, Mathew John Luebke, Cheryl Lynn Luebke and Michael William Luebke, and by her brother, Benjamin Van Horn. She will be remembered as "Grandma Nancy" by 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. As a guidance counselor at Templeton Middle School in Sussex, Wisconsin for 26 years, she was a positive influence and role model for thousands of young people. She was also active in WEAC, the Wisconsin Teacher's Union. She had a great sense of humor and will be missed by her family, former students, and friends at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020