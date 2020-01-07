Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy VanHorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Jeanne VanHorn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Jeanne VanHorn Notice
Nancy Jeanne Van Horn

Reeseville - Passed away at the age of 88 on January 4th 2020, at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. She is survived by four children, Mark Thomas Luebke, Mathew John Luebke, Cheryl Lynn Luebke and Michael William Luebke, and by her brother, Benjamin Van Horn. She will be remembered as "Grandma Nancy" by 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. As a guidance counselor at Templeton Middle School in Sussex, Wisconsin for 26 years, she was a positive influence and role model for thousands of young people. She was also active in WEAC, the Wisconsin Teacher's Union. She had a great sense of humor and will be missed by her family, former students, and friends at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartson Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline