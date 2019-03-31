|
|
Smith, Nancy Kay Nancy Kay Smith, 67, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24 in Anderson, Indiana. Nancy is survived by her mother, Alida Smith, her three sisters and two brothers-in-law: Diane (Dan) Schowalter, Linda (Rob) Davis, Kerry Smith, six nieces and nephews: Jeremy (Nicki) Schowalter, Ryan (Kim) Schowalter, Melanie (Eric) Schowalter, Sarah (Nick) Middleton, Stephanie (Evan) Taylor, Andy (Jill) Davis, one great niece and seven great nephews: Isaac, Alex and Calvin Middleton, Remy, Letty and Grede Davis, Liam and Coen Wideburg. Nancy is preceded in death by her father, Bruce Smith. A staunch advocate for the disabled, Nancy lived life with a fierce independence. Nancy was director of the McBurney Disabilities Resource Center at the University of Wisconsin - Madison, directing and implementing programs for those with disabilities. Nancy earned her PhD in learning disabilities from Northwestern University. Memorials may be directed to the New Castle/Henry County Humane Society, 11 Midway Drive, New Castle, IN 47362. You may offer the family a personal condolence at www.sprolesfamilycares.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019