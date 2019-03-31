Services
Sproles Family Funeral Home - New Castle
2400 South Memorial Drive
New Castle, IN 47362
(765) 521-2400
Nancy Kay Smith

Nancy Kay Smith
Smith, Nancy Kay Nancy Kay Smith, 67, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24 in Anderson, Indiana. Nancy is survived by her mother, Alida Smith, her three sisters and two brothers-in-law: Diane (Dan) Schowalter, Linda (Rob) Davis, Kerry Smith, six nieces and nephews: Jeremy (Nicki) Schowalter, Ryan (Kim) Schowalter, Melanie (Eric) Schowalter, Sarah (Nick) Middleton, Stephanie (Evan) Taylor, Andy (Jill) Davis, one great niece and seven great nephews: Isaac, Alex and Calvin Middleton, Remy, Letty and Grede Davis, Liam and Coen Wideburg. Nancy is preceded in death by her father, Bruce Smith. A staunch advocate for the disabled, Nancy lived life with a fierce independence. Nancy was director of the McBurney Disabilities Resource Center at the University of Wisconsin - Madison, directing and implementing programs for those with disabilities. Nancy earned her PhD in learning disabilities from Northwestern University. Memorials may be directed to the New Castle/Henry County Humane Society, 11 Midway Drive, New Castle, IN 47362. You may offer the family a personal condolence at www.sprolesfamilycares.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019
