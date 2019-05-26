Steinbach, Nancy Kay (Nee Straub) Passed away in Milwaukee, WI Saturday, May 25, 2019, age 82, after a short illness.She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert D. Steinbach. Born in Milwaukee, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Sylvia Straub and sister of the late Phillip (Joann) Straub. A dedicated and loving mother, great cook, and wicked Sheepshead player, she raised her family in the Milwaukee area and will be dearly missed by many including her children, Debra (Daniel) Theine, Darrell Steinbach, and David (Dianna) Steinbach. Her Grandchildren, Mark (Christina) Theine, Michael (Elizabeth) Theine, Kyle (Laura) Theine, Paul (Melissa) Theine, Neal (Meredith) Steinbach, Laura (Michael) Riley, and Alexander Steinbach. She was also blessed with seven great grandchildren.1-4-3 Grandma! Visitation at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11am. Celebration of Life at Noon. Nancy loved dogs.The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Duo Dogs, Inc (https://duodogs.org; 10955 Linpage Place St. Louis, MO 63132) to help the organization continue to transform lives with highly trained therapy and service dogs. "Love, Patience, and Forgiveness"



