Nancy Kendall
She was born Anna Elizabeth O'Donnell on December 8, 1926 to John E. and Bridget O'Donnell in Wilkes Barre, Penn.
She was the second of three daughters and a younger son. Known as Nancy, she graduated from St. Barnabas High School, Bronx, N.Y., in 1943. In 1946, she received her secretarial certificate and started work at Bristol-Myers Company in New York City. After working for the Insurance Manager and in the Medical Department, she was assigned to Dr. Michael A. Halperin, the drug maker's Economic Advisor. When Dr. Halperin left to teach at the Institute for International Studies in Geneva, she continued her role in Geneva from September 1953 until September of 1954.
In December 1954, she became the personal secretary to Bernard M. Baruch, a prominent Wall Street financier, presidential adviser, and "Elder Statesman". Serving in this role required her to spend many months at his estate in South Carolina. Returning to New York she parlayed her service with Mr. Baruch into a new position at the New York Stock Exchange. At first, she worked with John Haire, the corporate treasurer, but within a year, she was stolen away by the Exchange's president, Keith Funston. It was a demanding position with each day consumed with "letter writing, making appointments, screening visitors, making travel arrangements, etc." During these years she was asked to join the Seraphic Secretaries of America, which Fortune magazine later described as "an elite and secretive group of executive assistants to the most powerful people in the New York City area." In 1961, Nancy served as the group's secretary.
In 1964 Nancy met Lee Kendall at the New York Stock Exchange where he was serving as the Chief Economist. They were married on May 20, 1965 at The Parish of Our Saviour on Park Ave. After a gala wedding, Nancy made a more-or-less seamless transition from Wall Street to the mothering of Tom, Jerry, Becky, Peter and Bobby. Later that year, she legally adopted all five, and, in August 1966, a fifth son, John, was added to the brood. She and Lee built their home and family in Elizabeth, New Jersey, where she was active in St. Genevieve's Parish and found other outlets for her executive skills. The board of the Visiting Nurses Association of Union County was the first of many governing bodies to benefit.
In 1974, Nancy and Lee moved to Milwaukee, as Lee became president of Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation. What Nancy described as "the juggling" of family life, school and spousal support became even more complex. Civic responsibilities accumulated. Marquette University added Nancy to its Women's Council in 1979. She would later serve a term as president. Nancy also joined the board of the Fox Point Foundation. Nancy graduated from Cardinal Stritch College in May 1987, Phi Beta Kappa with a BA in History.
Cardinal Stritch certainly recognized her potential. She served from 1988-94 as a Trustee and in other capacities. At a 2003 dinner given by Stritch in her honor, Nancy reflected on her "Stritch Franciscan education" by stating that it provided a strong "belief that there is objective truth. Through study and thought, you can approach it." But she emphasized, "No one person has the fullness of truth. Positions can be improved through dialogue." Finally, she concluded that she had gained "an understanding of the duty of love we have toward one another." Her family submit that Stritch may have helped her refine this gift, but an "understanding of the duty of love" was in place long before she got there.
Nancy and Lee spent many wonderful winters in Naples, Florida where they entertained family and friends. Yet duty always called as during their months in sunny Florida they were active participants in the community, serving on local advisory councils and providing services to those less fortunate.
Until her passing on February 12 at the age of 93, Nancy Kendall continued to spread "her understanding" around with equanimity. She is survived by her sister Eileen O'Donnell Nussbaum, her sons, Tom, Jerry, Peter, Robert and John, her daughter, Becky, 15 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Family will greet friends at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2011 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202, on Tuesday, February 18, from 9:30AM to 11:30AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following at 11:30AM. Reception to follow. Interment will be private. For full newspaper notice, please see www.feerickfuneralhome.com
