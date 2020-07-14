Nancy L. Ames
Milwaukee - Welcomed into the Gates of Heaven by her parents and daughter Jacqueline Ames (Tim) Redington and companion Stanley Grabski on July 11, 2020, at the age of 82. Loving mother of Randy Ames, Vickie (Tim) Redington, Michelle (John) Armstrong, Michael (Belinda) Ames and Tammy Serdynski. Proud grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Also remembered by other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her former husband, Gernert Ames.
Nancy was very active in the Polka Music movement during the 80's and 90's. She held many offices in the Wisconsin Polka Booster Clubs. Nancy's passion was for traveling all over the world.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25, at Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, from 9:30 AM until the funeral service at 11 AM, followed by entombment. Charitable donations can be made to the American Heart Association
