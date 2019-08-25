Services
Doss, Nancy L. (Nee Hayburn) Entered Heaven on August 21st, two days after her 72nd birthday. Loving mother of Jenny (Chris) Haag. Cherished grandmother of Ethan and Brooklyn. Further survived by her brother James, ex-husband William, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Paula Hayburn, and brother Tom. She enjoyed cooking, loved dogs, and spending time with her family and friends. In remembrance of her value in Christian education, memorials made to St. Paul's Lutheran School or Church are appreciated. Private services were held.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
