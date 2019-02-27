|
Giebel, Nancy L. (Nee Kuehnl) Passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019, at the age of 86. She now is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Tom and daughter Susan. Loving mother of JoAnn (Edward) Simmons, Kathleen (Peter) Puck, Thomas Jr., the late Susan, Margaret, Martha (Larry), Nancy Beth Allard, and Daniel (Christine) Giebel. A grandmother who always had a hug and a question for: Rev. Joseph, S.J., Alexandra (Andrew) Drobac, Nathan (Maegan) and Anna Simmons; Michael, Elizabeth and Andrew Puck; Nicholas (Paige), Johanna, Adam, Benjamin and Elena Giebel; Daniel Louis and Georg Giebel-Ruiz; Christopher, Caroline and Megan Allard; and Lauren and Christopher Giebel. Cherished great-grandmother "gigi" of Edmund and Edith Simmons and Penelope Giebel. Survived by sisters, Marilyn (Bruce) Annunson and Janice (Kevin) Flaherty; brother, Michael (Trish) Kuehnl; sister-in-law, Elaine Kuehnl; brothers-in-law, Roland Schiefelbein, James (Patricia) Giebel and Richard (Janet) Giebel and Francis Quackenboss. Preceded in death by her brothers, James and John Kuehnl; sisters-in-law, Clara Schiefelbein, Imogene (late Ray) Titel and Peggy Quackenboss. A 1953 graduate of the St. Agnes School of Nursing, Nancy was a respected Registered Nurse with a long and rewarding career, touching the lives of many. Nancy loved to dance and sing, played a great game of sheepshead and cribbage, spent many hours reading, and was an exceptional cook. She was delighted to see how these things carried over into the lives of her children and grandchildren. Our thanks to the very special and loving caregivers at Azura Memory Care of Oak Creek who took care of mom for the last year. Visitation on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at Nativity of the Lord Parish, 3672 E. Plankinton Ave., Cudahy, WI. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Stroke Program through the Aurora Health Care Foundation.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019