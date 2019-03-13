|
Kratz, Nancy L. (Nee Lasch) Began Eternal Life on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the age of 82 years, after a long battle with vascular dementia. Preceded in death by husband Kenneth Kratz, parents Edward Lasch and Anita (Phillip) Larscheidt. Loving mother of Kendall Nelson (Tim Pfeifer) and Ken (Leah) Kratz. Adored grandmother of Eric (Tracy) Nelson, Andrew Kratz, Sarah Nelson (Blake Rhoden), Deklyn Nelson and Eva Nelson. Faithful and loving sister of Sandy (Jerry) Baker, the late William (Karla) Larscheidt and the late David Larscheidt, generous aunt to many nieces and nephews and supportive friend to everyone. Special thanks to the staff at Samaritan Health Center, West Bend, for their care and comfort to Nancy and the entire family. They were constant companions and saw her through the loneliness of dementia. A celebration of Nancy's life is being planned for a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019