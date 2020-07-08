1/1
Nancy L. Nace
Nancy L. Nace

Nancy L. Nace (nee Sanicola), found peace on March 20, 2020 at the age of 67. Preceded in death by her loving husband and best friend, Tom.

Loving sister to: Sheila (Lee) Anderson, Dennis (Sue) Sanicola, James (Lori) Sanicola and Cheryl Allmann. Special Aunt to many Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces and Great Nephews. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Nancy (aka "Bernie") will be greatly missed

Celebration of Life on Monday July 20, 2020, 4-7pm at Trysting Place N71W12980 Appleton Ave, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 8 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Trysting Place
