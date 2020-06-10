Nancy L. Schneiders KrejciWauwatosa - Passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020 at the age of 63. Beloved wife and best friend of Greg for 37 years. Precious daughter of Lolita and the late Don Schneiders. Inimitable sister of Lita Sue (Jamie) Patek and the late Donna E. Schneiders. Cherished Aunt of Lea Patek. Sister-in-law of Jeff (Mary) Krejci. Also loved by other relatives and many friends.Visitation at Becker Ritter Funeral Home on Thursday, June 11, 2020, 4-7 PM. Additional visitation on Friday, June 12, 2020, 10-11 AM. Funeral Service at 11 AM at Becker Ritter Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.Nancy was an Administrative Law Judge for the state of Wisconsin for 38 years. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Ripon College and her J.D. from Marquette University Law School. Nancy and her husband attended many sporting events and enjoyed annual summer road trips throughout the United States. She also enjoyed family gatherings and watching numerous theater productions.She will be remembered for her kind and caring nature. She was truly liked by all and will be greatly missed.