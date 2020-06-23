Nancy L. Spaltholz
Nancy L. Spaltholz

(nee Gesell) of South Milwaukee, age 88, passed away on June 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Spaltholz. Loving mother of Peggy (Ken) Nowak, Christine (Charles) Jaskowiak, Amy (Trent) Nelson, Sue (Bob) Winckler, and Tom (Carrianne) Spaltholz. Proud grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Nancy was born and raised in Two Rivers, WI to the late Clarence and Bertha Gesell, and sister to Sandra Gunderson, and the late Phylis Kirchner and Ruth O'Connor.

She attended UW-LaCrosse, where she graduated with a Physical Education degree, and where she met, and fell in love with William.

After marrying William, and moving to South Milwaukee, Nancy stayed home to raise their 5 children, before going back to school for her degree in Special Education. She taught for many years in the Franklin School District until her retirement.

Nancy was a proud member of the Grace Lutheran Church Ladies Guild. She spent her summers teaching swimming lessons in her backyard, and in the Fall, attended all of the South Milwaukee Rocket football games in which William coached. She enjoyed golf, fishing, cross country skiing, card clubs, traveling the world, and gatherings with her many friends and relatives.

Visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church (3401 E. Puetz Rd., Oak Creek) from 9:00AM-10:30AM. Funeral service at church on Friday at 10:30. Interment at Forest Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Nancy's name may be given to Grace Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer's Association of Wisconsin.

The family requires masks be worn due to COVID restrictions.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
JUN
26
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
