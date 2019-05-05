Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Vandehei
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. Vandehei

Notice Condolences Flowers

Nancy L. Vandehei Notice
Vandehei, Nancy L. (Nee Knapp) Of Greenfield, went to be with the Lord and her beloved husband on May 1, 2019 at the age of 79 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert Vandehei. Loving mother of Sherilyn (James Angus) Graham, and Timothy R. (Linda) Vandehei. Proud grandmother of Carrie (Shawn), and Amy (Josh). Great-grandmother of Morgan, Cody, Andrew, Darryl, and Dakota. Dear sister of Barbara Collins. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service Monday, May 6, at 12:00PM at the funeral home chapel. Visitation on Monday from 10:00AM until time of service. Entombment Arlington Park Cemetery.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
Download Now