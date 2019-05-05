|
Vandehei, Nancy L. (Nee Knapp) Of Greenfield, went to be with the Lord and her beloved husband on May 1, 2019 at the age of 79 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert Vandehei. Loving mother of Sherilyn (James Angus) Graham, and Timothy R. (Linda) Vandehei. Proud grandmother of Carrie (Shawn), and Amy (Josh). Great-grandmother of Morgan, Cody, Andrew, Darryl, and Dakota. Dear sister of Barbara Collins. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service Monday, May 6, at 12:00PM at the funeral home chapel. Visitation on Monday from 10:00AM until time of service. Entombment Arlington Park Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019