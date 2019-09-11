|
Nancy Lehrmann
Sussex - (nee Roembke) Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the age of 79. Loving wife of Bob for 53 plus years. Beloved mother of Jeff (Kristine) and Scott (Dawn). Devoted grandmother of Antonia (Ben) Chamness, Jaden, Kylie, Addisyn, Ashley and Brady Lehrmann. Cherished great-grandmother of Liam. Dear sister of Richard (Sylvia) Roembke and Susan Heller. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be on Fri., Sept. 13 from 6-8PM at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls. Additional visitation will be held on Sat., Sept 14 from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM at GRACE EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH; W196 N9525 Cross View Way, Menomonee Falls. Burial at Sunnyside Cemetery to immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Nancy's name to the church are greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019