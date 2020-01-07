Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St James Catholic Church
W220N6588 Townline Rd.
Menomonee Falls, WI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
St James Catholic Church
W220N6588 Townline Rd.
Menomonee Falls, WI
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Leibiger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Leibiger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Leibiger Notice
Nancy Leibiger

Passed away peacefully into heaven January 5, 2020.

Proceeded in death was her loving husband, Carl. Together they were the owners of Bell Clock Service for 50 years.

Survived by their children, Sue(Paul), John(Kelly), James(Diane), Judy(Marty); grandchildren, Gina, Tyler, Evan, Marigny, Jacob, Austin, Rebecca, MacKenzie; siblings, Terry Lehnen(Mary), Judy Thompson(Jerry), nieces, nephews, and friends.

Services at St James Catholic Church, W220N6588 Townline Rd. Menomonee Falls, Monday, January 13, 2020. Visitation 10am-12, mass at 12. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to St James Catholic Church.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline