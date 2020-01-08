|
Nancy Leibiger
Passed away peacefully into heaven January 5, 2020.
Preceded in death was her loving husband, Carl. Together they were the owners of Bell Clock Service for 50 years.
Survived by their children, Sue(Paul), John(Kelly), James(Diane), Judy(Marty); grandchildren, Gina, Tyler, Evan, Marigny, Jacob, Austin, Rebecca, MacKenzie; siblings, Terry Lehnen(Mary), Judy Thompson(Jerry), nieces, nephews, and friends.
Services at St James Catholic Church, W220N6588 Townline Rd. Menomonee Falls, Monday, January 13, 2020. Visitation 10am-12, mass at 12. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to St James Catholic Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020