Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Leibiger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Leibiger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Leibiger Notice
Nancy Leibiger

Passed away peacefully into heaven January 5, 2020.

Preceded in death was her loving husband, Carl. Together they were the owners of Bell Clock Service for 50 years.

Survived by their children, Sue(Paul), John(Kelly), James(Diane), Judy(Marty); grandchildren, Gina, Tyler, Evan, Marigny, Jacob, Austin, Rebecca, MacKenzie; siblings, Terry Lehnen(Mary), Judy Thompson(Jerry), nieces, nephews, and friends.

Services at St James Catholic Church, W220N6588 Townline Rd. Menomonee Falls, Monday, January 13, 2020. Visitation 10am-12, mass at 12. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to St James Catholic Church.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline