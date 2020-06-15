Nancy Lou Larscheid
1933 - 2020
Nancy Lou Larscheid

Mequon - Born to life February 7, 1933. Entered the fullness of Eternal Life May 24, 2020. Loving wife of the late Peter Larscheid. Daughter of the late Gladys Sullivan and the late Fire Captain Louis Rondeau. Sister of the late Dorothy Rondeau (the late David) Winkowski and the late Owen (the late Eleanor) Rondeau. Beloved aunt of Mary Kay Winkowski (Mike) Ehlers, David (Lana) Winkowski, Janet Winkowski (Tom) Balyeat, and Amy Winkowski (Bill) DeBoer, Jeanine Rondeau (the late Dean) Bauer, Louis (Joan) Rondeau and William (Grace) Rondeau.

Nancy grew up in Shorewood and attended Marquette University, was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Colonial Dames of the 17th Century. She enjoyed antiquing and playing more than a few rounds of cards. Nancy was also past president of Mequon Newcomers.

Nancy's family offer thanks to her loving caregivers, Sharon Moore, Susan Bobusch, and Lindsey Eigner.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
