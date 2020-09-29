Nancy Luckow

Nancy LuckowMilwaukee - Found peace on September 28th, 2020 at the age of 78. Wife of the late Albert. Mother of the late Billy, Cheryl (Jim) Dufour, and Sean. Sister of Jean Vilkoski, Betty (the late Richard) Schmidt and Marian (Dennis) Nowak. Survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members and friends.Special thanks to the staff at the CICU unit at St. Luke's Hospital.Memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14th from 5-7pm at Heritage Funeral Home, 4800 S. 84th St, Greenfield, followed by a memorial service at 7pm."Love Ya!"