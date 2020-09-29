1/
Nancy Luckow
{ "" }
Nancy Luckow

Milwaukee - Found peace on September 28th, 2020 at the age of 78. Wife of the late Albert. Mother of the late Billy, Cheryl (Jim) Dufour, and Sean. Sister of Jean Vilkoski, Betty (the late Richard) Schmidt and Marian (Dennis) Nowak. Survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members and friends.

Special thanks to the staff at the CICU unit at St. Luke's Hospital.

Memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14th from 5-7pm at Heritage Funeral Home, 4800 S. 84th St, Greenfield, followed by a memorial service at 7pm.

"Love Ya!"






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 29 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
OCT
14
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
