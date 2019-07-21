Services
Kotschi, Nancy M. (Nee Karlovich) Found peace July 15, 2019 age 83. Beloved wife of Jim Kotschi. Dear mother of Tim Kotschi and Terry (Annmarie) Berndt. Proud grandmother of Jesica, Nicholas, Melissa, Andrew and Kristi. Further survived by grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Nancy was a long time bingo caller at the United Senior Center and a retiree of Milwaukee Plating Co. A memorial mass will be held August 10th at 11:00 am at St. Augustine Church, 6768 W. Rogers St., West Allis. Visitation at the church 10:00 am until time of mass.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
