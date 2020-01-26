Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH
16000 W. National Ave
New Berlin, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH
16000 W. National Ave
New Berlin, WI
Nancy M. Lehner

Nancy M. Lehner Notice
Nancy M. Lehner

(Nee Bieganowski) Entered in to Eternal Life on Monday, January 20, 2020. Age 75. Nancy was blessed with a loving and supportive son Paul, daughters Jill and Becky. Grandmother of Melissa. Sister of Ronald Bieganowski, S.J. and Susan (Richard) Nuccio. Also loved by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 16000 W. National Ave. New Berlin, on Saturday February 1, 2020 from 10-11AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Burial at St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery to follow.

Nancy enjoyed gardening and was an avid supporter of the QVC and HSN Networks.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 26, 2020
