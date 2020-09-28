1/1
Nancy Mae Bartolotta
Nancy Mae Bartolotta

Brookfield - Found peace on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the age of 100 ½ years. Beloved wife of the late Ignatius J. "Bart" for 67 years. Loving mother of Joseph (Roslyn) Bartolotta, Ginger (Michael) Szymaszek and Mary Bartolotta Alonzo (Anthony Alonzo). Cherished grandmother of Mark (Kim), Stacy, Steve (Joanne), Dena (Tom) and Sara (Daniel). Nancy is also loved and will be missed by 8 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM until the time of Mass Of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY PARISH, 1755 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
