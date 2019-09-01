|
Bryl, Nancy Marie Nancy Marie Bryl, 61, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. She was born November 13, 1957. Nancy married Alan Bryl in 1987. She is survived by her husband, Alan; brothers, Jeff Turkal (Mary Susan Diedrich), John (Mary) Turkal; sister-in-law, Karen (Mike) French; and other relatives. Nancy wanted to thank all of her friends and co-workers at Airgas in Germantown. Per Nancy's wishes, no services will be held. www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019