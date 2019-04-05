|
Hartter, Nancy Marie (Nee Erdahl) On Friday, March 29, 2019, Nancy Marie Hartter loving mom, grandma and wife, passed away at the age of 72, after a brave battle against cancer. Nancy is survived by husband of 48 years, Juergen, their daughter, Carly(Shawn) Deer and grandsons Tyler and Owen, as well as siblings Robert(Kim) and Janet(Robert) Chronister. She is proceeded in death by parents, John and Eunice Erdahl. Nancy was born on May 21, 1946 in Milwaukee, WI. She received her degree in clinical laboratory science from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee in 1968. Until her retirement, she worked as a clinical laboratory scientist at the student health center at University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. Nancy was an avid outdoors enthusiast and loved exploring the country with Juergen in their Airstream. She was a proud Grandma, who was always up for games and adventures. She was a lifelong member of the church choir, competitive racquetball player, and award winning stitcher. A gathering in Nancy's honor is scheduled on Saturday, April 6th at First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa, with a reception at 10am and service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Nancy's honor to the National Parks Conservation Association.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2019