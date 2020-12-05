1/1
Nancy Marie Landry
1931 - 2020
Nancy Marie Landry

Nancy Marie Landry of West Allis passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020 at the age of 89. Born on March 25, 1931 to Joseph and Frances Schludt, Nancy lived her entire life in the Milwaukee area. She married Joseph Landry Jr. in 1951 and devoted the next 69 years to caring for her husband, home, and five children. Nancy loved to read, sew and create heirloom wall quilts. She will be remembered by those who loved her for her resiliency in facing life's numerous challenges.

She is survived by her children: Christine Reynolds (William), Catherine Waldren (Tre), Mary Jo Landry, David Landry (Lisa), and daughter-in-law Teri Landry. She is predeceased by her husband Joseph Simon, and son Joseph Thomas Landry (2013). She is greatly loved and missed by her grandchildren: Matthew, Paul and Tess Drew; Kate, Megan and Erin Reynolds; Kelly, Stephanie and Alexandria Waldren; Jamie, Samantha and Jacqui Landry; and Lucas, Erica, and Marissa Landry. Nancy was also blessed with 10 dearly loved great grandchildren: Sage and Kira DeWitt; Lilly and Maya Drew; Morgan, Evelyn and Caden Jerabek; Emma and Bryson Harris; and Bennett Landry. A future memorial service for family and friends is planned for 2021. Donations in her memory can be made to the charity of your choice.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
