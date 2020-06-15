Nancy Marie Thomas(nee Schwentner) Nancy Marie was born in 1929, a resident of Howard Village in St. Francis since 2014, was called to be with God on May 18, 2020.Nancy was born in Antigo, WI, to Wenzel J. and Lila M. (nee Boll) Schwentner. She graduated from St. James Grade School, Wausau Senior High School, and attended Loyola School of Nursing in Chicago, Ill., where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She went on to have a successful career in nursing. Nancy married John A. Thomas, a graduate of Lindblom High School in Chicago, at St. James Church in Wausau on July 26, 1952. The couple had seven children and raised their family in Milwaukee. Nancy, John and generations of their family have been members of the parish at the Basilica of St. Josaphat in Milwaukee for many years. John preceded Nancy in death on June 19, 1983.Nancy is survived by son James A. (Elizabeth) Thomas; grandchildren Michael, Stephan, Charley, John and Veronica; son Paul F. (Cathy) Thomas; grandchildren Jill, Andrew, Sarah, Elizabeth "Betsy," Carrie and Bill; daughter Mary M. Thomas; grandchildren Monica, Amanda and Nikki; son Alexander J. (Diane) Thomas; grandchildren Emma and Isiah; daughter Kathryn L. Thomas-Helsper; grandchildren Eileen, Diane, Kenneth, David and Thomas. She was proceeded in death by sister Kathryn Schwentner (Jack) Berkahan; brother James J. Schwentner; and brother-in-law Julius (Gloria Clark) Thomas. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. She is further survived by 14 great-grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, son Charley Thomas, son Joseph Thomas and grandson James Helsper.Nancy's remains will be laid to rest at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Milwaukee. Arrangements are with Rozga Funeral and Cremation Services in Milwaukee. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wisconsin Right to Life or Disabled Veterans.