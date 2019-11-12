Services
West Allis - Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born in Wauwatosa, WI on May 14, 1932, and was a resident of West Allis, WI for over 60 years. Preceded by her husband Floyd Andrich and son Mark Andrich. Mother to Scott Andrich, Kathy (William) Kreuser, Lori (Kurt) Ehlert and Julie (Duane) Price, grandmother to eleven and great-grandmother to one. Nancy dedicated her life to caring for her family, friends, and community. She was truly a person who found joy in helping others without expecting anything in return. She exuded a contagious personality that made everyone around her strive to be a better person. Although she has passed, she will always be remembered through her family and friends who continue to carry on her altruistic legacy. A public visitation for Nancy will be held at Schaff Funeral Home (5920 W Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53219) on Thursday, November 14 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with a service at 7:00 pm. Private burial to take place at Highland Memorial Park the following day. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to a in remembrance of Nancy's love of helping others.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
