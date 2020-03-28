|
Nancy McHenry Thauer
Nancy Thauer, age 91, was greeted warmly into Heaven by her Savior on March 25, 2020, by so many arriving before: Bible study and church friends, bridge players, and most of all, her husband George, who's been holding her spot for 17 years. Born in Buffalo, NY, in 1928, and raised in Chicago, she met the love of her life on a train for Cleveland, where she taught as a recent graduate of National Louis Teachers College. They married almost immediately, settling in Whitefish Bay, WI, to start their family: Todd (Heather), Julie (John Andritsch), Carolyn and William. She also taught in Whitefish Bay Schools until 1962, and later served on its school board. A "compulsive explainer" she used her gifts for the teaching of God's Word for adults and children for over 50 years in the community and at Hill Point Church (Mayflower Congregational earlier), only retiring from it in 2019. Teaching lead to the opportunity to serve on the executive committee for the Billy Graham Crusade in Milwaukee (1979), to giving book reviews for the Women's Club, and even to leading a cooking badge for the Girl Scouts, not to mention countless educational field trips disguised as vacations. She will forever be loved by her grandchildren: Andrew, Deborah, Hannah, Miriam, Zechariah Thauer and Michael and Jack Andritsch, and great granddaughter Aubrey and will be missed by so many friends for her baking, plum puddings, and her dedication to sharing her heart for Jesus. Arrangements for a celebration of life pending CDC recommendations. Memorials to Wycliffe Bible Translators appreciated.
