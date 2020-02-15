|
Nancy Mikolajczak
Cudahy - (nee Kalawa) found peace on Monday, February 10, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband Jim of 56 years. Loving mother of Joanne (Bob) Greco, Tom, Kevin (Lisa), Cheryl (Rod) Swan and Katie. Dear Grandmother of Kayla, Jordan, Robbie (Jessica), Ryan (Marina), Megan, Brandon, and Austen. Dear great grandmother of Kenya and Christian. Also, survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. She will be missed tremendously but has provided those who knew her with eternally cherished memories. Per her request, no services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020