Nancy Moore GettelmanPassed away peacefully, October 10, 2020 at the age of 100, at Luther Manor. Nancy was born in Victoria B.C. to Alice and Henry Moore, June 11, 1920. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Polland, grandmother of Maria (James) Dorman of Houston, Cristina da Costa of Waukesha, Todd Gettelman of San Jose, California and great-grandmother of Alexandria Dorman. She is also survived by her nephew, Frederick (Lela) and his daughters and families, along with other nieces and nephews. Nancy remained close to her cousin, Edith (Sis) Werner and to her Toronto relatives.Nancy and her husband Thomas were married in 1940. Tom was President of the A. Gettelman Brewing Co. until the sale to Miller Brewery in 1961.Nancy's life was full of family, studies, writing, knitting, world travels and business development, which was all accomplished with grace and elegance. As a respected, long time Elm Grove resident, she was a founding partner of Elm Grove Travel and a regular at the Elm Grove Library. She spent many years within the Marquette University community. At age 35 she enrolled as a student, after graduation she became its first Foreign Student Counselor. She later went on to complete two Masters Degrees and earn her Real Estate License.Nancy and Tom traveled extensively and she was the first western woman in Bhutan. They traveled to Tibet twice and had the honor of meeting the Dalai Lama. These travels led to the writing of her book, The Himalayan Journey of Buddhism.In her later years, Nancy focused on her writing. She wrote several mystery and romance novels. Her greatest book was a history of the A. Gettelman Brewing Co, 1854 to 1961. She was also a member of the Board of the Museum of Beer and Brewing. Nancy had resided in Elm Grove until moving to Luther Manor in 2017.A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful and loving nursing and hospice staff at Luther Manor.A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Elm Grove Library would be appreciated.