|
|
Nancy Murray Tabor
Nancy Murray Tabor of Wauwatosa, passed away at home on November 28, 2019, at the age of 82. Born to Osborn B. and Isobel Tabor on November 7, 1937, in Southbridge, MA, Nancy was raised and educated in Boston. She earned her Bachelor's degree in Nursing from Boston University in 1960 and added an MS in Administrative Leadership from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1991. She is survived by her husband, Allan Johnson of Wauwatosa; three children: Elizabeth Heath (Rick), David Lynch, and Scott Lynch (Kathleen); nine grandchildren: Chavis (Regan), Destin (Alissa) and Shelby Heath; Ellis and Hunter (Libby) Lynch; Emma, Ian, Connor and Aidan Lynch; two great-grandchildren, other relatives and many friends. A celebration of life will be held at Unitarian Universalist Church West (Brookfield) on January 11, 2020, at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Neurosciences Center of Froedtert Hospital or Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019