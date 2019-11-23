|
Nancy O'Toole
Dousman - (nee Riemann) At 76 years young, on November 21st, 6:00PM, Nanc embarked on her journey to eternity at home surrounded by love with her devoted husband of 56 years Mike O'Toole, daughter Michelle O'Toole, son Mike O'Toole, and daughter Kristen (O'Toole) Brode, all hugging her during her last breath on Earth. Nanc was preceded on her journey by our Baby Girl O'Toole, Nanc's Mom and Dad, Elmer and Mabel Riemann, and her brother Bob Riemann. Her remaining family waiting to join her are brother Tom Riemann, sister Shirley (Riemann} Sellman, daughter in law Anilisa McDonald, son in law Kevin Brode, and grandchildren Caiden, Colten, and Keegan Brode, and David McDonald. Other family and friends all over the US, and World are way too numerous to mention here, but they have been awesome in support for Nanc during her beautiful life, and during her courageous nineteen month battle with cancer. We can't thank you all enough for your endless prayers and support. Nanc's working career was at St. Barbara's Catholic Church and School, where she served as President of the Home & School Organization, and was Secretary to the Principal. She ran the Bingo operations, she ran the annual Church Festival's, and because of her visibility and involvement with students and parents, many felt she ran the school. After retirement, Nanc loved keeping busy gardening. She also enjoyed knitting hundreds of caps for infants and children which she donated to Children's Hospitals in Florida and Milwaukee, plus the Sixteenth Street Community Health Center in Milwaukee where many of the parents of the little recipients took pics of their children in Nancy's caps and sent thank you notes, which thrilled her to no end. She also enjoyed snow-birding in The Villages in Florida to escape winters in Wisconsin. At home, a good day for Nanc was cooking a formal dinner and entertaining a couple friends or business associates. A great day for Nanc was cooking and entertaining for thirty people at family gathering's which included all family members plus any of their friends who may not have had family of their own locally. All were warmly welcomed as family for holidays; Easter (with Easter egg hunts a standard); Christmas (always with visits from Santa); Thanksgiving (sometimes two turkeys); and in the "old-days" Fourth of July pool parties with pig roasts and fireworks. Joining or just watching her grand kids in the pool was her favorite. Three signs (on and in our garage), sum up her loving, caring personality, one states "Back Door Friends Are Best", another says "Nana & Papa's Nest, Where the Flock Gathers", the last reads "Grandchildren, My Favorite Hello, and My Hardest Goodbye". As for my love, best friend, and hero, to say "We Will Miss Her", is an overwhelming understatement, but the kind, thoughtful, and generous spirit that she was gave us so much love, that many of us will draw on the over supply for the rest of our lives, with love to spare when we start our own journey to eternity.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Wednesday from 10-11AM at St. Augustine of Hippo Church, 2530 S. Howell Ave. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019