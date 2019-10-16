|
Nancy P. Hennum
New Berlin - (nee Wandrey) passed peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Age 84. Preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Hennum and her sister, Mary Pfundtner. Beloved mother of Tim (Karen) Hennum, Kathleen Hennum and Jon (Robin) Hennum. Proud grandmother of Allycia (Jeremiah) Cundiff, David (Skyler) McKinley, Danielle McKinley, Abby (Matthew) Probelski, Paige Hennum, and Max Hennum. Cherished great-grandmother of Kaleb Hennum and Elijah Cundiff. Further survived by many loving relatives and special friends.
Visitation at Krause Funeral Home 12401 W. National Ave. New Berlin, WI on Saturday, October 19, from 3 PM to 4:45 PM. Funeral Service at 5 PM. Memorials to the MACC Fund appreciated.
Nancy was a teacher in the New Berlin School District. Nancy's kindness was extended through her volunteer work with Children's Hospital, Women for MACC Fund, and MS Foundation. She was a past member of Bethel Hill UMC and a recent member of Our Lord's UMC. Nancy enjoyed being with family and friends whether it was entertaining at home, traveling or playing Bridge. Nancy will be remembered for her loving spirit and zest for life.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019