Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:45 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
5:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Hennum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy P. Hennum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy P. Hennum Notice
Nancy P. Hennum

New Berlin - (nee Wandrey) passed peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Age 84. Preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Hennum and her sister, Mary Pfundtner. Beloved mother of Tim (Karen) Hennum, Kathleen Hennum and Jon (Robin) Hennum. Proud grandmother of Allycia (Jeremiah) Cundiff, David (Skyler) McKinley, Danielle McKinley, Abby (Matthew) Probelski, Paige Hennum, and Max Hennum. Cherished great-grandmother of Kaleb Hennum and Elijah Cundiff. Further survived by many loving relatives and special friends.

Visitation at Krause Funeral Home 12401 W. National Ave. New Berlin, WI on Saturday, October 19, from 3 PM to 4:45 PM. Funeral Service at 5 PM. Memorials to the MACC Fund appreciated.

Nancy was a teacher in the New Berlin School District. Nancy's kindness was extended through her volunteer work with Children's Hospital, Women for MACC Fund, and MS Foundation. She was a past member of Bethel Hill UMC and a recent member of Our Lord's UMC. Nancy enjoyed being with family and friends whether it was entertaining at home, traveling or playing Bridge. Nancy will be remembered for her loving spirit and zest for life.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline