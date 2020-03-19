|
Nancy P. Schmidt
Wauwatosa - (Nee Paddock) After a lifetime blessed by God, Nancy entered into eternal life on Tuesday, March 17, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of Walter F. Schmidt for 67 years, proud mother of Peter (Donna) Schmidt, Stephen (Wendy) Schmidt, Paul (Pamela) Schmidt and Jean (Christopher) Andreski; loving Grandma Nancy to 12 grandchildren and 9+ great grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Nancy graduated from the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1953 with a B.S. degree in Education and spent 15 years with Milwaukee Public Schools.
In her lifetime, Nancy enjoyed memberships and friendships with Kappa Delta sorority, Okauchee Lake Yacht Club, Wauwatosa Junior Woman's Club, St. Jude the Apostle Christian Women, Marquette University Women's Council, Chenequa Country Club (where she enjoyed golf), St Jeanne D'Arc Circle, and St. Joan of Arc Parish Okauchee and Nashotah.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation, the National MS Society, or St. Jude the Apostle School would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020