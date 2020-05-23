Nancy R. Flanner
Nancy R. Flanner

Oconomowoc - At 88 years of age, peacefully entered Eternal Life on Ascension Thursday, May 21, 2020.

She is predeceased by her parents, Florian and Mary Flanner; her brothers, Stuart (and his wife Jane) and Joseph; her sisters, Grace Louise Flanner, OP and infant Mary Rita Flanner; and her nephew, Michael Flanner.

Nancy is survived by her sister-in-law, Helen Flanner, along with ten nieces and nephews: Joseph Flanner, Mary Flanner, Mary Flanner, John Flanner, Anne (nee Flanner) Simonis, Patricia (nee Flanner) Ruman, Bridget (nee Flanner) Forsyth, Timothy Flanner, Therese Flanner and Kathleen (nee Flanner) Lynch, and many grandnieces and grandnephews.

Private services are being held.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
