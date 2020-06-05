Nancy Rae McGinn



Nancy Rae McGinn died peacefully on May 25, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. She was born on May 17, 1930 to Helen (Campion) McGinn and Patrick McGinn in Milwaukee.



Nancy graduated from Marquette University with both a BA and a Masters in Speech Pathology. Nancy retired at age 80 from a long and varied career in speech pathology, including a faculty position at Marquette. She continued to be an avid MU sports fan and alumni supporter.



Nancy married Charles Machi in 1952. Nancy is survived by her four daughters, Angela Machi (Gerard), Nora Ford, Maripat Knauss (John) and Denise Machi (Patrick) and her nine grandchildren, Patrick, Erin, Sara, Charles Jackson, Anna, Caitlin, Keavy (Michael), Jaimie (Peter), and Alison. Her children and grandchildren were the joy of her life. She is further survived by two sisters in law, Patricia and Nancy and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Charles Machi and her two brothers, Thomas and Gerald McGinn.



Nancy enjoyed traveling, attending plays and concerts, singing, sporting events and socializing. She was active at various Catholic parishes and was a long time member of St. John's Cathedral parish. She was a volunteer at the Blood Center of Milwaukee for many years. She volunteered as a bar tender at the first Milwaukee Irishfest and every year thereafter.



Due to current social conditions a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date at St. John's Cathedral in Milwaukee.



The family wishes to thank her friends and the staff at Harwood Place Independent Living for making her life more enjoyable and the staff at Froedtert for their compassionate care.









