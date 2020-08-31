Nancy Ruth BartzGreenfield - (nee Clemence) Entered into Eternal Life on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at age 86. Preceded in death by her husband Gene "Butts" Bartz and her daughter, Nadine Marie Bartz. Loving mom of Terry (Debi) Bartz, Jay (Gilda) Bartz, Dale (Cheryl) Bartz and Natalie (William) Versnik. Proud grandma of Lindsey (Aaron), Lesley, Loni, Logan (Dan), Tyler (Sarah), Trevor, Raechel (Josh), Rebekkah (Bryant), Nicolas, Annie, Lizzy, Emily and GG of Aubrey, Colton, Corbin, Piper, Harper and Carter. Dear sister of Cynthia, Christine (Bob), Pamela (Butch) and she was preceded in death by her sister, Sally and brothers, Roy and Tom. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Graveside Gathering on Thursday, September 3 at HIGHLAND MEMORIAL PARK 14875 W. GREENFIELD AVE. NEW BERLIN, WI at 1 PM with a Service to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Franklin, WI appreciated."What will be will be"