Nancy Ruth Bartz
Nancy Ruth Bartz

Greenfield - (nee Clemence) Entered into Eternal Life on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at age 86. Preceded in death by her husband Gene "Butts" Bartz and her daughter, Nadine Marie Bartz. Loving mom of Terry (Debi) Bartz, Jay (Gilda) Bartz, Dale (Cheryl) Bartz and Natalie (William) Versnik. Proud grandma of Lindsey (Aaron), Lesley, Loni, Logan (Dan), Tyler (Sarah), Trevor, Raechel (Josh), Rebekkah (Bryant), Nicolas, Annie, Lizzy, Emily and GG of Aubrey, Colton, Corbin, Piper, Harper and Carter. Dear sister of Cynthia, Christine (Bob), Pamela (Butch) and she was preceded in death by her sister, Sally and brothers, Roy and Tom. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside Gathering on Thursday, September 3 at HIGHLAND MEMORIAL PARK 14875 W. GREENFIELD AVE. NEW BERLIN, WI at 1 PM with a Service to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Franklin, WI appreciated.

"What will be will be"






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Memorial Gathering
01:00 PM
HIGHLAND MEMORIAL PARK
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
