Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Nancy Stevens


1932 - 2019
Nancy Stevens Notice
Stevens, Nancy Nancy Stevens RACINE - Nancy Ann Stevens, 87, passed away August 18, 2019. She served as President during 1974-1976, and became Fourth District President in 1981-1982. Nancy worked with the VFW Auxiliary State Treasurer for eight years, and ran for the office of State President. Her theme was "A Rainbow of Service". Surviving are her four sons and one daughter. Funeral service at Sturino Funeral Home, Friday August 23, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Refer to Sturino Funeral Home website for the complete obituary. Direct online condolences to sturinofuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019
