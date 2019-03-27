Services
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4457
Teresa, Nancy (Nee Mark) went peacefully home to her Lord and Savior on March 25, 2019. She was born on June 23, 1936 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Teresa (Flannick) and Peter Norman Mark. Nancy attended St. Anthony Catholic Grade School and St. John Cathedral High School. On September 15, 1956, she married her high school sweetheart William "Bill" Sidesky. Together they shared a life of love and laughter with their four daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren. Nancy loved golfing with Bill and friends, traveling with family, and making quilts for her grandchildren. She served the Lord through the Catholic church as Director of Religious Education and shared her faith with those around her. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Bill; cherished daughters: Beth (Cal) Tobison, Julie (Dan) Garton, Katey, and Trish (Dave) Lange; adored grandchildren: Stephanie and Nicole Tobison, Ben, Andrea and Claire Garton, and Lauren and Mitchell Lange. She is further survived by her brother George, sister Ann (Gene) Stefaniak, sisters-in-law Kay Mark, and Betty Sidesky; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Peter (Mary Ann), Jack, and Joe (Joan); sister-in-law Patricia; father-in-law Joe, mother-in-law Jeanette, sister-in-law Isabel (Jack) Devine and brother-in-law George Sidesky. A service celebrating Nancy's life will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019; 10:30 am Visitation with 12:00 pm Mass at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, W359 N8512 Brown Street, Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
