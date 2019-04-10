|
Theis, Nancy (Rypel) Comfortably passed away in her home surrounded by her family April 5, 2019. Loving wife of Peter for 38 years. Mom of Alissa (Mike) Haensgen, Sam (Jazz), and Joe (Anneke). Proud Neke of Colin, Leah, Izzy, and Finn. Sister of Mark (Donna) Rypel. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, April 15th, 9 AM to 11 AM, Southbrook Church, 11010 W. St. Martins Rd, Franklin. Memorial service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wisconsin Ovarian Cancer Alliance or the Camp Mak-A-Dream Montana. For more information go to www.hartsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019