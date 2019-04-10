Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Theis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy (Rypel) Theis

Notice Condolences Flowers

Nancy (Rypel) Theis Notice
Theis, Nancy (Rypel) Comfortably passed away in her home surrounded by her family April 5, 2019. Loving wife of Peter for 38 years. Mom of Alissa (Mike) Haensgen, Sam (Jazz), and Joe (Anneke). Proud Neke of Colin, Leah, Izzy, and Finn. Sister of Mark (Donna) Rypel. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, April 15th, 9 AM to 11 AM, Southbrook Church, 11010 W. St. Martins Rd, Franklin. Memorial service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wisconsin Ovarian Cancer Alliance or the Camp Mak-A-Dream Montana. For more information go to www.hartsonfuneralhome.com.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartson Funeral Home
Download Now