Nancy W. Bauer
Menomonee Falls - Nancy Clare (Wiest) Bauer, 88, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Born on August 12, 1931 in Milwaukee, Nancy became a lifelong Menomonee Falls resident being raised by her parents John & Elizabeth Dana Wiest, who along with her brother Jack, preceded her in death.
Nancy was an exceptionally bright student & passionate learner. After earning a teaching degree from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater, she taught professionally & volunteered in her later years in the Menomonee Falls School District. After meeting in first grade, Nancy married her high school & college sweetheart Thomas John Bauer on June 27, 1953. Tom was a lifelong teacher in Menomonee Falls & the couple was happily married for 54 years until his passing in 2008.
She is survived by four children Shari, Tim (Laura), Dan (Bonnie) & Libby Plantier (Mark), her grandchildren: Trevor, Nick, Jared, Samantha, Coryn, Joe, Jackie, & Tommy; & her great grandchildren: Brianna, Dominick, Cameron, Susan & Thomas.
Nancy was remarkably generous & a loving mother, grandmother & great grandmother. Known for her quick & sarcastic wit, Nancy was an avid baker, skilled crafter, & lover of celebrating holidays. But more than anything in the world, she loved spending time with her family. She will be missed tremendously, but has provided those who knew her with eternally cherished memories.
Her family would like to thank the staff at Auberge Memory Care (Menomonee Falls) who assisted her in living an active, happy & healthy life for the last two years.
The Family will be holding a private memorial ceremony at their family lake home this summer. Donations in her memory can be made to the American Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org/westernwisconsin) Cards may be sent to her family at N84W18430 Seneca Dr Menomonee Falls, WI 53051.
