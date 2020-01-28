|
|
Nancy W. Darsnek
Nancy W. Darsnek, age 76 Brooklyn Center formerly of Aitkin died on January 26, 2020 at the Maranatha Care Center in Brooklyn Center. She was born on October 1, 1943 in Milwaukee, WI to Joseph and Susan (Novak) Wozniarski. Nancy married William Darsnek in Sisseton, SD on November 15, 1971.
Nancy is survived by three sons, Billy Palmer of St. Francis, James (Patty) Darsnek of Aitkin, Wayne (Vi) Darsnek of Overland Park, Kansas; five daughters, Lynn Pasbrig of Monticello, Jill (Rolland) Mariette of New Brighton, Gwen (Dale) Anderson of Minnetonka, Judy (Robert) Nessinger of East Bethel and Kimberly Darsnek of St. Michael; one sister, Joanne (Sylvester "JR") Kukowski of Cudahy, WI; twenty grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Preceding Nancy in death are her parents; her husband, William in 2011 and one sister, Lois Loster.
Funeral Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30 until the time of services at the funeral home on Saturday.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020