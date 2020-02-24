|
Nancy Weber
Madison - MADISON-Nancy Suzanne Weber, age 81, of Glendale, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on July 4, 1938, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Nicholas and Agnes (Gundersen) Wintergerst.
Nancy married James F. Weber, 38 years ago, in Glendale, Wis. Nancy was smart, athletic and resourceful. She was an avid gardener, baker, softball pitcher, artist, bicyclist, and reader. In the way she lived, Nancy inspired a family of artists, gardeners, bakers and competitors. Through both words and actions, Nancy was an awesome mother and grandmother. She loved attending her children's sporting events and was often the loudest mom in the stands in support of her kids, who clearly recognized her spirited encouragement. Later in life, she continued these traditions with her grandchildren and left a legacy of Christmas recipes and skilled bakers.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Jim; daughters, Lesley (Gary Tsarovsky) Coert and Shelley (Daniel) Feagles; sons, Joel (Susan Pollich) Coert, Paul (Lisa) Coert; step-son, James (Pat) Weber; step-daughter, Debra (Jim) Meyer; granddaughters, Olivia Feagles, Lily Tsarovsky and Julia Tsarovsky; grandsons, Dana Faccio, Ryan Coert, Logan Coert, Noah Tsarovsky, and Elias Tsarovsky; and brothers, Phillip Wintergerst and David (Diane) Wintergerst. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Coert.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020