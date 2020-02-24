Services
Gunderson Funeral Home
2950 Chapel Valley Rd
Fitchburg, WI 53711
(608) 442-5002
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Weber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Weber Notice
Nancy Weber

Madison - MADISON-Nancy Suzanne Weber, age 81, of Glendale, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on July 4, 1938, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Nicholas and Agnes (Gundersen) Wintergerst.

Nancy married James F. Weber, 38 years ago, in Glendale, Wis. Nancy was smart, athletic and resourceful. She was an avid gardener, baker, softball pitcher, artist, bicyclist, and reader. In the way she lived, Nancy inspired a family of artists, gardeners, bakers and competitors. Through both words and actions, Nancy was an awesome mother and grandmother. She loved attending her children's sporting events and was often the loudest mom in the stands in support of her kids, who clearly recognized her spirited encouragement. Later in life, she continued these traditions with her grandchildren and left a legacy of Christmas recipes and skilled bakers.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Jim; daughters, Lesley (Gary Tsarovsky) Coert and Shelley (Daniel) Feagles; sons, Joel (Susan Pollich) Coert, Paul (Lisa) Coert; step-son, James (Pat) Weber; step-daughter, Debra (Jim) Meyer; granddaughters, Olivia Feagles, Lily Tsarovsky and Julia Tsarovsky; grandsons, Dana Faccio, Ryan Coert, Logan Coert, Noah Tsarovsky, and Elias Tsarovsky; and brothers, Phillip Wintergerst and David (Diane) Wintergerst. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Coert.

A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Road

(608) 442-5002



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline