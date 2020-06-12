Nancy "Nana" Ziolkowski
(Nee Zelmer) passed to Eternal Life on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020, age 75 years. Beloved wife of the late Tommy. Dear Mother of Denise (Leonard) Konsella, Daniel (Pam) Ziolkowski, DonnaLee (Ron) Mikalsen and DeAnna (Dave) Grebe. Further survived by grandchildren, Jason, Amy, David, Michael, Shannon, Tanya (Mike), Johnny (Erika) and Alex (Amanda); great-grandchildren KayLee, Antonio, Liam and Jack. Survived by brother John (Rosemary) Sullivan, brother Don (Jackie) Zelmer, brother In-law John Ziolkowski, sister in-law Lois Zelmer, nieces and nephews and an abundance of great nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Loretta Zelmer, brothers Dick and David and sister Pat, Mother and Father In-law Anna and John Ziolkowski, as well as cherished brother and sister in-laws.
Despite her large family, Nancy always made time for everyone. She always provided support and love for her family and friends. She and her husband Tommy worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for their kids. She would always boast about all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren's accomplishments.
A special thank you to the staff of St. Luke's Hospital and Zilber Hospice for their loving care and support to not only Nancy but to her entire family during her final days.
A private memorial has previously been held. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.