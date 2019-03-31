|
Lingsweiler, Nanette E. (nee Ellis) Passed away March 23, 2019 at the age of 73 years. Beloved wife of Curtis. Proud and devoted mother of Ryan (Brandy Hudson), Erin, Kirsten and Ethan (Daphne); and soon to be grandmother. Dear sister of Robert (Jeanne) Ellis. Further survived by other close family and friends. Nanette started her career as a Psychometroist in the student affairs testing department at UW-Milwaukee followed by teaching at the Lady Pitts Milwaukee Public School. Special thanks to staffs of Aurora St. Luke's and Froedtert Hospital for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , MACC Fund or Children's Hospital of Wisconsin are appreciated. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 6 at 1:00 PM at FOX POINT LUTHERAN CHURCH (7510 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019