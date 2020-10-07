1/
Nanette M. Johnson
Nanette M. Johnson

Passed away peacefully with her beloved Rick at her side on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at age 61. Dearest daughter of Nancy and the late Nelson Wrangham. Nanette was a loving and dedicated companion to Rick Rusch MD for 19 years. She will be greatly missed by Rick's sons, Ryan and John as well as many, many friends that she has made throughout her professional career.

Visitation on Saturday, October 10 at Krause Funeral Home from 3 PM to 4:45 PM. Funeral Service at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, Memorials appreciated to The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County (HAWS) or a charity of your choice.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
