Nanette R. Counard Notice
West Bend - (nee Pechacek)

Entered God's loving arms on November 7, 2019 at age 63 after a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband Daniel; her mother Marcella; her twin sister Nancy; her sister-in-law Deborah (the late Dale); additional family and friends.

Nanette was a kind, generous soul that volunteered her time giving to others and loved all of God's creatures.

Gathering at the Funeral Home on Saturday, November 23 from 11am-12:45pm. Memorial service at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the family.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 17, 2019
