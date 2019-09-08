|
Naomi Zanow
Hales Corners - Naomi Zanow (nee Polcyn)
Passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019, in her home, with her loving husband and best friend Cody, by her side.
She relocated to her Stadium seat to cheer on her Brewers and Packers.
Loving mother of Raymond (Kim) Kuklinski, Rachel (Patrick) Kernon. Stepmother of Josh (Stephanie), Graham (Andi) and Amber Zanow. Grandmother to Jeremy Kuklinski, Jace and Ruby Kernan, Miles, Grayson and Ava Zanow. Loving sister of Nancy Polcyn and "Aunt Lolly" to Christopher Polcyn. Further survived by other relatives and friends (Ann and Deb).
A private service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019